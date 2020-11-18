Police: Teen accidentally shoots himself in Sun Prairie parking lot

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- The Sun Prairie Police Department is investigating after they said a 16-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in a movie theater parking lot.

Police said they were called to the Palace Cinema Movie Theater on Hopeker Road at about 3:40 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a teen with a gunshot wound to his head.

A 14-year old boy and 12-year-old boy were also on scene.

Authorities said their investigation shows the 16-year-old accidentally shot himself. He was taken into surgery and is expected to survive.

The gun used has been recovered and secured by police.

SPD said this is a "very active" investigation and more information will be released when it is available.