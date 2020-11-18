Private school says in-person learning is working

MADISON (WKOW) -- As many area schools pivot to virtual learning because of COVID-19 cases, some private schools in Dane County have been having in-person classes for around two months.

"As somebody that sees these children every day, it's a really good thing for them because it's as close to normal as they can have right now" Angela Hineline, the enrollment manager for St. Ambrose Academy, said Wednesday.

Hineline said the school has two models of learning. Teachers hold in-person classes and also broadcast their lessons live online.

"When families know that their child has virus-like symptoms ... there is not a beat missed in a child's education," Hineline said.

Hineline said the number of students learning virtually fluctuates, but she said the dual-model plan has provided stability and flexibility for teachers and parents.

"It makes their life easier because ... there isn't a surprise that sort of pulls the rug out from underneath them," she said.

Hineline said school administrators have provided information to parents about when they should keep their children home. She said some of the guidance includes if the student has been to a birthday party or large family gathering.

Hineline said the school's in-person classes are able to continue because parents and families have been following the rules.

"The only reason that it's working ... is because of the responsibility that each person here is taking when considering the health of the other learners and faculty members in the school," she said.

She said there are no plans for the school to transition to all-virtual instruction unless it's necessary due to contact tracing.