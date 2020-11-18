SSM Health expands Upper Respiratory Clinics to help with COVID surge

MADISON (WKOW) -- As cold and flu season starts to ramp up and we continue to see increased cases of COVID-19, SSM Health is expanding access to clinics that can help diagnose and treat patients with respiratory symptoms.

The health system is adding Upper Respiratory Clinics to its locations across Wisconsin.

These clinics are located at existing SSM Health facilities, but will direct patients with symptoms of an upper respiratory infection or flu-like symptoms to a separate entrance from our main clinics. From there, patients will be evaluated, diagnosed and provided a treatment plan.

Doctors are concerned they will see more patients in for the flu and COVID-19, because the symptoms can be similar.

"What we're hoping is that the flu season will be very minimal, because that will again further stress us when you have influenza on top of COVID," said Dr. David Ottenbaker, SSM Health VP of Primary Care Services. "You see the Alliant Energy Center and the long wait lines there, if we add influenza to that, that will further tax us."

By separating patients with upper respiratory concerns, including those potentially sick with COVID-19, doctors hope it can help spread out care.