Suspect sought after remains of 3 found in southern Colorado

DENVER (AP) — Authorities in southern Colorado say they are searching for a suspect in connection with the discovery of the remains of three people found by searchers near a rural hamlet. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and local police agencies identified the suspect as Adre Jordan Baroz and said he goes by the nickname “Pyscho.” Alamosa Police Chief Ken Anderson told reporters Wednesday that authorities consider Baroz armed and dangerous and that any sightings should be reported to police. The searches this month found the skeletal remains of three people on two properties about 20 miles from the small city of Alamosa. None of the remains have been identified.