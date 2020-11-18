Teen charged in Anisa Scott killing to be transferred to Lincoln Hills

MADISON (WKOW) -- A 16-year-old charged in the killing of 11-year-old Anisa Scott will be transferred to Lincoln Hills.

Andre Brown, 16, is charged with first degree intentional homicide in the death of Scott. He also faces attempted homicide charges for the shooting that police say targeted the driver of the vehicle Anisa was in.

At a court hearing Wednesday held over Zoom a judge approved a plan to move Brown to the secure facility for juveniles in Irma, Wisconsin, according to online court records.

Brown's bond of $1.5 million was unchanged.

Perion Carreon, 19, and Jerry Ward, 17, also are charged in the case.

The shooting happened Aug. 11 on East Washington Avenue in Madison. Anisa was shot in the head and taken off life support two days later.

Brown was automatically charged in adult court per Wisconsin law, but his attorney asked for today's hearing to try to move his case to juvenile court.