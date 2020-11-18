TRAFFIC ALERT: I-39/90 northbound lanes blocked because of semi-truck rollover

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- Northbound lanes of I-39/90 near Beloit are blocked Wednesday as crews respond to a semi-truck rollover.

#TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi rollover crash on I-39 has shutdown the northbound lanes beyond I-43. Plan on taking an alternate route! pic.twitter.com/uZEEqyANNl — WKOW 27 News (@WKOW) November 18, 2020

Wisconsin State Patrol told 27 News a semi hit a construction truck on the interstate beyond Wisconsin 81 at about 7 a.m.

No injuries were reported, but officials expect traffic to be impacted until at least noon.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation provided an alternate route: