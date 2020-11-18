TRAFFIC ALERT: I-39/90 northbound lanes blocked because of semi-truck rollover

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-39/90 northbound lanes blocked because of semi-truck rolloverUpdated
ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- Northbound lanes of I-39/90 near Beloit are blocked Wednesday as crews respond to a semi-truck rollover.
Wisconsin State Patrol told 27 News a semi hit a construction truck on the interstate beyond Wisconsin 81 at about 7 a.m.
No injuries were reported, but officials expect traffic to be impacted until at least noon.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation provided an alternate route:
All traffic should take EXIT 185B (I-43). Proceed east on I-43 to WIS 140 (EXIT 6). Turn left and proceed north on WIS 140 to US 14/WIS 11. Turn left and proceed west to US 14/WIS 11. Turn left and proceed west on WIS 11 to I-39/90.