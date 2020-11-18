Trump campaign announces recount in Dane, Milwaukee counties

MADISON (WKOW) -- President Donald Trump's campaign says that it will file for a recount in Milwaukee and Dane counties.

The campaign released a statement Wednesday morning announcing its intentions.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission said that it has already received a $3 million payment from the campaign. The campaign said the funds are to cover the expected costs of the recount in the two counties.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission has received a wire transfer from the Trump campaign for million. No petition has been received yet, but the Trump campaign has told WEC staff one will be filed today. We have no further information at this time. — Wisconsin Elections (@WI_Elections) November 18, 2020

Previous statewide recounts have altered election results by only a few hundred votes, far fewer than the more than 20,000 Trump would need to move the Badger State into his column.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission said in a statement last week that it has seen no evidence to cast doubt on the election results.

As reasoning for initiating the recount, the Trump Campaign cited "illegally altered absentee ballots, illegally issued absentee ballots, and illegal advice given by government officials allowing Wisconsin’s Voter ID laws to be circumvented."

The campaign offered no evidence to support its claims.

Both Milwaukee and Dane counties voted for President-elect Joe Biden by wide margins in the Nov. 3 General Election.

This is a developing story.