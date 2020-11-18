US has 1st ambassador in decade to Venezuela amid tensions

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Washington has its first ambassador for Venezuela in a decade despite the U.S. having no diplomats in its Caracas embassy amid a breakdown in relations. The U.S. Senate held a voice vote Wednesday confirming James Story to the post. The South Carolina native takes the job that he’ll carry out from the capital of neighboring Colombia. The U.S. and Venezuela haven’t exchanged ambassadors since 2010. The two nations broke diplomatic ties last year shortly after the Trump administration backed a rival of President Nicolás Maduro as Venezuela’s legitimate leader.