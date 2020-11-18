UW Health opens new COVID unit at The American Center; admits some adult patients at children’s hospital

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW Health has opened a new COVID-19 unit at The American Center clinic on the east side.

The health system says it's also admitting some adult patients to American Family Children's Hospital because of a lack of hospital bed space.

A UW Health spokesperson tells 27 News the new COVID unit at The American Center (TAC) is for patients who need general care. They are sick enough to be admitted to a hospital, but do not usually require a ventilator.

The new unit opened Monday and the first patient was admitted Tuesday.

UW Health also says some adults 29 and younger who need a bed for recovery after surgery are being admitted to American Family Children's Hospital. These beds are not for COVID patients, but rather people who have had non-coronavirus related procedures.