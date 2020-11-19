Badgers, Wildcats meet with heavy Big Ten West ramifications

By ANDREW SELIGMAN

AP Sports Writer

No. 10 Wisconsin visits No. 19 Northwestern on Saturday in a matchup between undefeated teams. The game could go a long way toward determining which team wins the Big Ten West and plays in the conference championship game. The Badgers are trying to win the division for the fifth time in seven years. They've had blowout wins in both their games but two others were canceled because of a COVID-19 outbreak within the program. With one more cancellation, Wisconsin wouldn't be eligible to play for the Big Ten title. Northwestern is 4-0 and has already exceeded its win total from last season.