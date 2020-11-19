BREAKING: Firefighters respond to residential fire in Town of Rutland overnight

TOWN OF RUTLAND (WKOW) -- Early Thursday Morning, Dane County dispatchers say a fire broke out at a residence in the Town of Rutland.

They say the call came in just after midnight for a fire on the 4200 block of County Highway A.

When first responders arrived, the found an active fire.

Right now, authorities say they don't know if anyone is hurt in that fire. Officials say crews are still on scene working to put it out.

