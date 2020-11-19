UPDATE: Lanes reopen on Highway 23 after crash near Dodgeville

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Lanes have reopened on Wisconsin Highway 23 after an early morning crash near Dodgeville.

No details about the crash have been shared by Iowa County officials.

(WKOW) -- All lanes of Wisconsin Highway 23 are shut down near Dodgeville because of a crash, according to WisDOT.

WisDOT officials say the crash happened around 6:40 Thursday morning.

Right now, both eastbound and westbound lanes are closed at Wisconsin 23 and Goldmind Road.

No word yet on how many vehicles were involved in the crash or the extent of injuries.