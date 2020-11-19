Dane Co. nearly doubles total COVID-19 cases in one month

MADISON (WKOW) -- Public Health Madison & Dane County reported another 376 people received positive test results for COVID-19 in county Thursday.

At a news conference, PHMDC Director Janel Heinrich tried to put the current amount of spread into perspective.

"In the past month our community has experienced almost as many individuals being diagnosed with COVID as all the diagnose combined for the first 8 months of this pandemic," said Heinrich.

According to PHMDC's most recent data, on October 19 there were total 13,053 cases reported. To date (as of November 19 publication) there were 24,136 COVID-19 cases, meaning the difference of 11,083 cases were diagnosed in the last 31 days.