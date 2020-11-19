Dane County Health officials urge people to avoid gatherings during holidays

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County Public Health officials are reminding people to stay home from traditional family gatherings this holiday season.

Under Public Health Madison & Dane County's new health order, all indoor gatherings with people outside of your household are prohibited.

PHMDC's top official said Thursday she understands this will be tough, but it's necessary to prevent Dane County's surge in cases from spiraling out of control.

"As of today, a gathering of 10 people in Dane County has a 34% chance that at least one COVID positive individual will be present," PHMDC Director Janel Heinrich said. "That increases to 46% for a group size of 15, and outside of Dane County these chances are even higher."

Dane County's order bans indoor gatherings through December 16. It also limits outdoor gatherings to no more than 10 people.