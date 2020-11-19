Dane County Jail sees spike in COVID-19 positive inmates

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) – There has been a spike in the number of inmates in the Dane County Jail who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

This comes after only one inmate had one COVID-19 just a few weeks ago, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

The jail first reported 16 inmates testing positive on Wednesday in the receiving unit.

A short time later, a number of inmates in another housing unit began to exhibit mild symptoms, resulting in the entire housing unit being tested.

As of noon on Thursday, 22 of those inmates have tested positive, bringing the total to 38. All are either asymptomatic or have only mild symptoms, according to the sheriff's office.

Sheriff Dave Mahoney is working with justice partners, requesting they release as many of the COVID-19 positive inmates as possible.

For those who need to remain in jail, they will continue to be isolated and will be closely monitored by jail medical staff.

If the situation arises where an inmate’s symptoms require hospitalization; they will be transferred to a local hospital.

The current jail design and conditions provide a number of social distancing challenges; highlighting the critical importance of the Jail Consolidation Project moving forward without delay. As of today, the jail population is at 488 across all three facilities.