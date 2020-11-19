Danish PM taps new minister after mink culling fiasco

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has appointed a new agriculture minister to succeed Mogens Jensen, who resigned after the government ordered the culling of all Danish mink without having the necessary legislation in place. Development Cooperation Minister Rasmus Prehn was tapped Thursday to replace Jensen, who was in charge of agriculture and fisheries. The mass cull was ordered after it was discovered that a mutated version of the coronavirus found among minks in Danish farms can be transmitted to people. There is no evidence so far that it is more dangerous or resistant to vaccines. Earlier this month, authorities said that 11 people were sickened by it.