Gun used in accidental shooting was stolen, Sun Prairie police say

SUAN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- The gun that a Madison teen used to accidentally shoot himself in the head early Wednesday had been stolen from a vehicle in a nearby neighborhood, according to Sun Prairie police.

Officers shared the new information in a press release sent Thursday morning.

The 16-year-old accidentally shot himself in the parking lot of Palace Cinema on Sun Prairie's south side around 3:40 a.m.

Police said that the gun had been stolen from a vehicle near the theater on Tuesday evening.

"This continues to be an active investigation and criminal charges are pending," police said.

The teen went into surgery and is expected to survive.

The 16-year-old and two other boys who were with him, ages 14 and 12, were all from Madison, according to authorities.

Police asked anyone with information related to the shooting and stolen gun to call authorities at either (608) 837-7336 or (608) 837-6300.