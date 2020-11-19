Highway-side eatery in UAE feeds hungry one meal at a time

SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An Indian restaurant in an industrial zone outside Dubai is providing ready-made, free meals to those desperate to eat. The recently opened Biryani Spot caters to underpaid or out-of-work migrants, largely from Southeast Asia who were already in poverty before the pandemic-induced economic collapse and are now struggling to survive. Those who can’t afford the place’s low prices filter through at night to pick up hot food for their families and communities. Unable to draw on state support in a country that links their residency status to their jobs, many low-wage service workers in the United Arab Emirates are forced to rely on charity to survive.