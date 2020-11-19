Janesville community rallies for three-year-old boy fighting for his life

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Since the day he was born, Bronson Bullock has been fighting.

"He is the definition of a heart warrior. He is truly a remarkable 3 and a half year old and he amazes me every day," said his mom, Sarah Corey.

While she was pregnant with Bronson back in 2016, Sarah and Bronson's father, Mario Bullock, found out her son would be born with a heart defect called hypoplastic left heart syndrome.

The left part of his heart, or left ventricle, did not fully form, and he would need multiple surgeries to repair it.

Now that he's had those surgeries, his parents say his heart is not strong enough on its own: he needs a heart transplant.

"I crave to see his hands move, I crave to see his feet move, I crave to see him open his eyes. That just gives me a glimmer of hope that he can pull through this," she says.

To make matters worse, Bronson suffered a stroke after one of his surgeries. His parents say he had to get taken off the transplant list.

"It's not even a day-by-day, it's like an hour-by-hour," she says.

Sarah and Mario have to wait to see if he can pull through, but at least they're not alone.

"I had strangers coming, telling me a three-year-old is providing inspiration for them to make it through the hardships of 2020," said Mario.

Earlier this November, the Janesville community held a benefit at a local coffee shop in Bronson's honor, right after he suffered the stroke.

Mocha Moment coffee shop had lines out the door for Bronson, and donated all of its proceeds that day to his family, totaling around $6,500.

"For me at least, getting through the day, getting those messages from people, getting that love and support --even from afar-- just feels like I'm getting great big hugs from everybody," said Sarah.

Mario said he gets through the day "on autopilot": doing his daily routine with their daughter Zoë motivates him through the tough parts of being there for his son.

"Treasure the little moments because those are what matter," said Mario.

In spite of all the challenges this year has brought-- with the pandemic causing extra financial and emotional hardship-- the family says they are just grateful for all the people who have supported them and the moments they've been able to share with Bronson.

For more on Bronson's story and how to help, visit his Facebook page or his GoFundMe.