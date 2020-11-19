José Feliciano celebrates 50 years of ‘Feliz Navidad’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — José Feliciano is celebrating 50 years of his bilingual Christmas classic “Feliz Navidad” by releasing a new version. It features Jason Mraz, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Shaggy and more. Michael Bolton, CNCO and Patricia Manterola are among the 30 acts who teamed up remotely for the reimagined track. The 75-year-old Puerto Rican singer-songwriter says that back in 1970, he wanted the song’s catchy but minimalist lyrics to unite people. But he never imagined it would become a holiday standard. Feliciano is also hosting a Dec. 20 concert featuring the tune and his versions of other Christmas carols. It willd be livestreamed from his Connecticut home.