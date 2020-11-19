No. 9 Indiana visits No. 3 Ohio State in key Big Ten matchup

It would be no exaggeration to call No. 9 Indiana’s game at No. 3 Ohio State the Hoosiers’ biggest in over 50 years. Indiana hasn’t been rated this high since 1967 and hasn’t been involved in a Top 10 matchup since the 1968 Rose Bowl. Indiana hasn’t beaten Ohio State since 1988 and has come no closer than 21 points in the last four meetings. The Buckeyes are three-touchdown favorites at the Horseshoe. Wisconsin’s high-powered offense will be tested by Northwestern. Rutgers is a 10-point underdog at home against Michigan.