Pick 'n Save, Metro Market pharmacies offer rapid COVID-19 antibody testing
(WKOW) -- FDA authorized rapid antibody testing is now available at Pick 'n Save and Metro Market pharmacies.
A release from their parent company Roundy's states, the tests use a finger-prick blood sample to tell you if you've already been infected with COVID-19.
They cost $25 and results are available in about 15 minutes.
You cannot get the test if you currently have symptoms.
Registration is required ahead of time on Pick 'n Save's website.