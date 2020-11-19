Report slams conditions in Greek migrant detention centers

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The anti-torture committee of Europe’s main human rights organization has slammed the conditions under which migrants are held in some detention centers in Greece and voiced concerns over persistent allegations the country illegally pushes back migrants coming from Turkey. The Council of Europe’s Committee for the Prevention of Torture said in a new report published Thursday that Greece’s “current approach towards immigration detention must change.” The report was based on a mid-March visit to Greece. At the time of the visit, Greece had seen thousands of people attempting to enter the country after neighboring Turkey announced its borders to the European Union were open to anyone who wanted to cross.