Rodgers matchup creates another challenge for Indy defense

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — First, the Indianapolis Colts dealt with reigning MVP Lamar Jackson. Then came 2019 NFL rushing champ Derrick Henry. On Sunday, the league’s stingiest defense faces another daunting challenge — slowing down two-time MVP Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. Green Bay is the first team in league history to average more than 30 points and commit five or fewer turnovers through nine games. The Colts, meanwhile, have pulled into a tie for the AFC South lead with Tennessee and need a win to start building momentum to make the playoffs.