Shots fired in Village of Windsor, rounds strike apartment buildings

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Dane County Sheriff's Office is investigating after bullets hit several apartment buildings in the Village of Windsor early Thursday.

At 12:33 a.m. deputies responded to the 6600 block of Scattergood Lane for multiple reports of shots fired.

Authorities said several shell casings were found. There was also evidence of rounds hitting the outside of various apartment buildings.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office Crime Scene Unit and a police dog responded to the scene.

Sheriff's officials are asking any witnesses that haven't spoken with deputies to call the tip line at (608) 284-6900.