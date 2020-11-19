Warm-up today, back to seasonal temps this weekend

Warm-up today, back to seasonal temps this weekendUpdated
MADISON (WKOW) - The warmest conditions in over a week return to southern Wisconsin, but the higher temperature trend doesn't last long.
SET UP
A strong wind from the southwest on the backside of a high pressure system will cause temperatures to get well above average.
TODAY
Partly sunny, breezy and warm with temps in the low 60s. Winds will gust up to 30 mph from the southwest.
TONIGHT
Partly cloudy, a bit breezy and very mild with temps only in the low 40s.
FRIDAY
Partly sunny and mild with temps in the low 50s.
SATURDAY
The weekend starts dry, but conditions will be cooler with increasing clouds and temps in the low 40s.
SUNDAY
Low 40s again under mostly cloudy skies, with a few, light, rain-mixed showers possible.
MONDAY
Partly to mostly sunny with temps around 40°.
TUESDAY
Mostly cloudy with a snow-mix possible. Some areas in southern Wisconsin could get sticking snow from this system.
Temps are chillier in the upper 30s.
Mix is still possible at night, too.
WEDNESDAY
A light mix is possible in the morning, otherwise seasonal temps in the low 40s under mostly cloudy skies.
THANKSGIVING
Partly sunny and seasonal in the low 40s.