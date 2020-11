WKOW (MADISON)- The WIAA high school football season finished up its last week of the season. The unprecedented 2020 football season came to a close in the second round of the playoffs with the winners claiming regional championships.

Local scores:

Onalaska 50 Baraboo 26

Richland Center 7 River Valley 50

Lake Mills 21 Lakeside Lutheran 19

Aquinas 42 Lancaster 8

Highland 19 Potosi/Cassville 13