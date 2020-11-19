Wisconsin Dells man charged in plot to kidnap Michigan governor back in custody pending extradition

PORTAGE (WKOW) -- A Wisconsin Dells man is back in the Columbia County Jail for his alleged participation in a plot to kidnap the governor of Michigan.

Brian P. Higgins, 52, will be held without bail pending further court proceedings, according to online court records. He had been released on bond on Oct. 23.

Higgins appeared before Columbia County Judge Todd Hepler on Wednesday. At the hearing, Columbia County District Attorney Brenda Yaskal said that Gov. Tony Evers has signed a warrant ordering the arrest of Higgins so that he could be extradited to Michigan.

Michigan authorities have charged Higgins for his alleged participation in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

In a court hearing in Michigan last month, a prosecutor maintained Higgins recorded surveillance video of Whitmer's Michigan vacation home Sept. 12 with a dash camera and unwittingly turned the video over to an FBI informant.

Higgins had been arrested in October but posted a $10,000 bail. Evers order was a necessary step in the process to extradite Higgins.

The court gave Higgins' attorney until Dec. 2 to file other motions and supporting documents.

Higgins is next scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 15.