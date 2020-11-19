Wisconsin Elections Commission approves issuing an order to begin recount

MADISON (WKOW/AP) -- The Wisconsin Elections Commission wrapped up a meeting overnight. They approved issuing an order on Thursday to commence a recount.

President Donald Trump's campaign filed for a recount of the presidential votes in Milwaukee and Dane counties.

Commissioners met virtually for hours, discussing details of the recount. The meeting ended after midnight.

Much of the time was spent wrangling over whether to reference in the order their own recount manual that gives local elections officials guidelines on how to conduct the recount.

Ultimately, the commission issued the order without any reference to the manual.

Democrats pushed for changes they said would bring guidelines in the manual into line with the law, but the commission deadlocked after Republicans objected to modifications after Trump had filed for the recount.

