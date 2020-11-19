Wisconsin Elections Commission approves issuing an order to begin recount

Wisconsin Elections Commission approves issuing an order to begin recountUpdated
MADISON (WKOW/AP) -- The Wisconsin Elections Commission wrapped up a meeting overnight. They approved issuing an order on Thursday to commence a recount.
President Donald Trump's campaign filed for a recount of the presidential votes in Milwaukee and Dane counties.
Commissioners met virtually for hours, discussing details of the recount. The meeting ended after midnight.
Much of the time was spent wrangling over whether to reference in the order their own recount manual that gives local elections officials guidelines on how to conduct the recount.
Ultimately, the commission issued the order without any reference to the manual.
Democrats pushed for changes they said would bring guidelines in the manual into line with the law, but the commission deadlocked after Republicans objected to modifications after Trump had filed for the recount.
Below is a timeline for the recount process as laid out by the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
Wednesday, November 18 by 5:00 p.m. – The deadline for the aggrieved presidential candidate to file for a recount and submit payment.
Thursday, November 19, 2020 – The Commission Chair issues the Recount Order. This starts the 13-day recount clock and is also the first day that recount boards can meet.
Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. – The deadline by which county boards of canvassers must convene for the recount (no later than 9:00 a.m. on the third day after the recount order is issued).
Tuesday, December 1, 2020 – The deadline to complete the recount. This is also the deadline, under Wisconsin law, for WEC to certify results from the General Election. Therefore, recounts must be completed and results must be filed with WEC by noon on December 1, 2020.