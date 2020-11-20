Added risk in this year’s gun deer season

(WKOW) -- This year's gun deer season has an additional safety risk with the spread of COVID-19.

Doctors at UW Health stressed, the season needs to look different this year.

The same pandemic precautions need to be in place like physical distancing and hand washing.

With how quickly the virus is spreading, there's a good chance someone in your small hunting group could be positive for COVID-19.

"If that person is in your deer hunting camp, there's a really good chance all of you are going to get COVID-19," said Dr. Jeff Pothof, UW Health's chief quality officer. "That's really the last thing we want to see because then you won't know that you have COVID-19 until you're back at home. You're likely to spread that to your families, whoever you live with, if you go to work you might spread it there."

Pothof said hunters who like to hunt by themselves are within COVID-19 safety guidelines, for the most part.

The 2020 gun deer season starts November 21 in Wisconsin.