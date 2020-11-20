Bosnia marks 25 years since inking of US-brokered peace deal

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnians are marking the 25th anniversary of the U.S.-brokered peace agreement that ended more than 3 1/2 years of ethnic war in their country. In many ways, Bosnia today is a country at peace, a testament to the success of the Dayton Accords, which ended more than 3 1/2 years of bloodshed when they were endorsed 25 years ago on Saturday. But while the shooting and shelling that killed over 100,000 people stopped, full peace remains elusive. Ethnically mixed Bosnia’s Muslim Bosniaks, Orthodox Serbs and Catholic Croats still live in fear of a renewed conflict as their nationalist leaders stoke old animosities for political gains and to cover up corruption.