Colleagues defend UK interior minister accused of bullying

LONDON (AP) — Members of Britain’s Conservative government are defending the country’s interior minister after an investigation reportedly found she broke ministerial rules by bullying staff. Home Secretary Priti Patel has been under investigation after several civil servants accused her of bullying. Patel denies the allegations. A summary of the investigation’s findings, though not the full report, is expected to be released Friday. The Times of London reports that it concluded that Patel “has not always met the high standards of the (ministerial) code in treating civil servants with respect.” Colleagues defended Patel. International Trade Secretary Liz Truss called her “compassionate, determined, hardworking and professional.”