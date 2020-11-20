Experts recommend being honest and positive when talking to children about holiday changes due to pandemic

MADISON (WKOW) -- As adults continue to adjust to life in a pandemic, so are children. But one thing they might not fully understand is why things are so different around the holidays.

This may be the year the family doesn't see grandparents for the annual lighting of the menorah, or the year there's no excursion to the mall to visit Santa Claus.

UW Health behavioral psychologist Shanda Wells says it's OK to be honest with children about why, but make sure that honesty is appropriate for their developmental age or stage.

She also recommends putting a positive spin on things.

"I think when it comes to things around the holidays, especially if it's Santa, that you can talk about the magic of that however you would like and posit it in that kind of a way." she said.

This might also be an opportunity to start a fun, new tradition with the family that you are able to safely see.