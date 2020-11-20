Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Wilmot Union 21, Union Grove 20
Division 2 Section II=
Second Round=
Whitefish Bay 19, Catholic Memorial 7
Division 4 Section II=
Second Round=
Watertown Luther Prep 21, New Holstein 0
Division 5 Section II=
Second Round=
Racine Lutheran 41, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 7
Division I Section II=
Second Round=
Waukesha West 14, Brookfield East 10
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Richland Center vs. Ithaca, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/