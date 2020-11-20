Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

10:10 pm Wisconsin sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Wilmot Union 21, Union Grove 20

Division 2 Section II=

Second Round=

Whitefish Bay 19, Catholic Memorial 7

Division 4 Section II=

Second Round=

Watertown Luther Prep 21, New Holstein 0

Division 5 Section II=

Second Round=

Racine Lutheran 41, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 7

Division I Section II=

Second Round=

Waukesha West 14, Brookfield East 10

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Richland Center vs. Ithaca, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

