German-speaking Italian province conducts mass rapid test

BOLZANO, Italy (AP) — Citizens in Italy’s small Germany-speaking province of South Tyrol have lined up at schools, gymnasiums and pharmacies for rapid coronavirus tests, the largest testing initiative in the country to date. Officials there hope the mass screening will speed the lifting of a partial locally imposed lockdown. The Alpine province bordering Austria is following the example of Slovakia, which moved to slow infections and avoid a second lockdown by testing nearly two-thirds of its 5.5 million people in one weekend this month. In South Tyrol, officials and family doctors are urging citizens in the province with a population of more than half a million to participate in the voluntary screening.