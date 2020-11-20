Goodman Center to distribute Thanksgiving baskets this weekend

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Goodman Community Center plans to deliver Thanksgiving groceries this weekend to Dane County families in need.

The Goodman Center set a goal of 4,000 baskets in response to the high demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Immediately following the closure of schools and the implementation of social distancing regulations, the Center saw a 300% increase in demand on their food pantry. This translated to the Thanksgiving baskets as well: the Center was forced to close registration two days early because they hit capacity.

Each family will receive everything they need to make a traditional Thanksgiving meal at home, including a turkey, canned fruit and vegetables, fresh veggies, dinner rolls, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie and more.

Center staff and volunteers will begin packing bags Friday evening from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and distribution will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Monday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

There are still a number of food items the Center needs to complete the 4,000 baskets. Community members who would like to help can find a list of food that is still needed on the Goodman Center website, and drop off donations during distribution hours all weekend.

For those who can’t drop off food donations, financial gifts can be made online at goodmancenter.org/donate. Monetary gifts will be used to purchase food still needed for Thanksgiving, and any extra will be used to help fund the Center’s food pantry and food programs all year.

All food donations will be made curbside and contact-free.