Gov. Evers extends statewide mask requirement

(WKOW) -- Gov. Tony Evers has issued a new public health emergency that extends through January and extended his order requiring face masks in public places.

“Wisconsin hospitals are overwhelmed and facing staffing shortages,” said Gov. Evers. “We continue to see record-setting days of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin. We need everyone to stay home and wear a mask if you have to you go out. We need your help to stop the spread of this virus, and we all have to do this together.”

Emergency Order #1 reducing hospital beds and staff shortages by requiring face coverings and Executive Order #95 declaring a State of Emergency and Public Health Emergency are both effective immediately and will expire after 60 days or with a subsequent superseding order.

Gov. Evers said he was planning to extend the new orders during press briefing earlier this week.

Last week, the state Supreme Court heard arguments in a case seeking to strike down Evers' ability to issue new emergency orders.

The court has yet to make a ruling, but if the court rules the governor's emergency order is unlawful, it could force the governor to work with lawmakers on how to address the pandemic going forward.