Evers, Vos call meeting on COVID-19 relief ‘productive’

(WKOW) -- Governor Tony Evers said his meeting this morning with Republican legislators about providing more relief during the COVID-19 pandemic was productive.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos agreed, and said the conversation was a positive step forward.

Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, also was on the phone.

A spokesperson for the governor released the following statement:

“Gov. Evers appreciates that Majority Leader LeMahieu and Speaker Vos agreed to meet. The conversation was productive and the governor expressed urgent need for working together on additional state support and asked legislative leaders to meet again the week after Thanksgiving. He looks forward to the Legislature acting quickly to pass additional COVID-19 legislation to support our state’s response to this crisis.”

Evers has put forward a package of 19 bills totaling in $541 million to bolster various parts of Wisconsin's pandemic response.

The governor would like to extend the waiver of the one-week waiting period for unemployment insurance, a measure included in the first COVID-19 response bill passed in April that is slated to expire at the end of the year.

Evers also wants to require insurance companies to cover COVID-19 treatment and testing.

Assembly Republicans, led by Vos, came out with their own list of ideas, but have not yet turned those into actionable legislation.

In a statement after Friday's meeting, Vos said:

“I want to thank Governor Evers and Senate Majority Leader LeMahieu for talking today. It was a productive discussion and as expected, there were issues we agreed on and some that we didn’t. Regardless, I see today’s conversation as a positive step forward to finding common ground in developing a more unified state response to the coronavirus pandemic.”

Among their proposals are expanding testing and contact tracing capacities, providing aid to small businesses and giving more resources to health care providers.

The state last passed a bill responding to the pandemic in mid-April.