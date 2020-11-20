Gradual drop in temps through the weekend

MADISON (WKOW) - Gusty, southwesterly winds brought high temps in the low 60s across southern Wisconsin Thursday.

The warmth doesn't last though.

A cold front pushed through overnight Thursday into Friday, bringing in much cooler air due to a switch in winds.

Winds are coming from the northwest, light around 5 to 10 mph.

Highs drop to the low 50s today. Highs will drop even more this weekend, with values back to 'seasonal' numbers being the low 40s.

Dry weather is anticipated for the weekend. Partly sunny skies Friday, mostly sunny on Saturday but rather cloudy on Sunday.

Snow and mix chances return to the forecast next Tuesday.

Today: Partly sunny & mild. High 51. Wind: NW 5-10.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 27. Wind: NW 5-10.

Saturday: Mostly sunny & cooler. High 40.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy & seasonal. Low 27. High 41.

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Low 25. High 40.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a snow-mix possible. Low 30. High 39. Mix possible at night.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with an AM light mix possible. Low 32. High 42.

Thursday (Thanksgiving): Partly sunny. Low 31. High 45.