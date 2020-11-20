Health system urges extra care for immunocompromised individuals

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way that many people interact, but one group is especially impacted.

Entering the holiday season with increasing COVID-19 cases in the community, it SSM Health says it is important that residents consider creative and safe ways to connect with others.

People with cancer, or those have undergone cancer treatment in the past, are examples of people who may be immunocompromised. This is because cancer treatments can take a toll on the white blood cells, which help to fight infections.

The COVID-19 virus affects people in very different ways. While some community members experience only mild symptoms, those who are immunocompromised are at a much higher risk of getting severely sick from the virus.