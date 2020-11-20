Jan Morris, author and transgender pioneer, dies at 94

NEW YORK (AP) — Jan Morris, the celebrated journalist, historian, world traveler and fiction writer who became a pioneer of the transgender movement, has died at 94. Her literary representative, United Agents, says Morris died in Wales on Friday morning. Her agent Sophie Scard confirmed her death. The British author lived as James Morris until the early 1970s, when she underwent surgery at a clinic in Casablanca and renamed herself Jan Morris. Morris was a prolific and accomplished author and journalist who wrote dozens of books in a variety of genres. Her best-selling memoir “Conundrum,” which came out in 1974, continued the path of such earlier works as Christine Jorgensen’s “A Personal Autobiography” in presenting her decision as natural and liberating.