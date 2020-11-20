APEC leaders, including Trump, begin virtual meeting

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Leaders from the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum have begun a virtual meeting to seek ways to revive their coronavirus-battered economies, with U.S. President Donald Trump participating for the first time since 2017. The leaders’ meeting was also the first since 2018 after last year’s host, Chile, canceled the annual summit due to violent domestic protests. Malaysia’s prime minister, this year’s host, says APEC, whose members account for 60% of global GDP, has a central role in spearheading the post-pandemic economic recovery. APEC leaders are expected to discuss growth goals for the next 20 years.