Kyle Rittenhouse, charged in Kenosha shooting deaths, posts $2 million bail

Kyle Rittenhouse during an extradition hearing in Lake County court Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in Waukegan, Ill. Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, Pool
Kyle Rittenhouse appears for an extradition hearing in Lake County court Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in Waukegan, Ill. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wis.

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — An Illinois 17-year-old charged with killing two people during a protest in Kenosha has posted bail and been released from custody.

Kyle Rittenhouse posted a $2 million cash bond in Kenosha on Friday.

Prosecutors accuse Rittenhouse of fatally shooting two people and wounding a third during an Aug. 25 protest against police racism and brutality in Kenosha.

Rittenhouse’s attorneys insist he was acting in self-defense.

Some conservatives have portrayed Rittenhouse as a patriot who was exercising his right to bear arms to protect property.

A legal defense fund for him has attracted millions of dollars in donations.

Associated Press

