Meriter partners with Mount Zion Baptist Church to provide free flu shots

MADISON (WKOW) -- UnityPoint Health-Meriter is partnering with Mount Zion Baptist Church to provide free flu shots on Madison's south side Monday, Nov. 23rd.

With COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise, health officials say it is more important than ever to get a flu vaccination.

Last flu season led to more than 4,000 hospitalizations. Those numbers paired with the surge in COVID-19 cases this year would be difficult for hospitals to handle.

Meriter has seen an encouraging increase in the number of patients receiving a flu vaccination at clinics this flu season, up nearly 30% over last year so far.

The vaccine both prevents the flu and lessens the severity for those who get the flu. It can take a number of weeks for the flu vaccine to do its job, that is why doctors say it is so important to get your shot early.

Free vaccinations will be available 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m and no insurance is required. Appointments are encouraged to maintain proper social distancing guidelines. Masks are encouraged and will be provided to anyone who doesn't have one. Appointments can be made by calling 608-255-5270.

Meriter has flu shot supplies at all of their seven primary care Dane County clinics. Vaccines are available on a walk-in basis at the Weekend After-Hours Clinic, located inside the hospital.