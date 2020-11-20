Pet of the Week: Meet Tuck and Tanner!

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- This week we're featuring not one, but two furry friends looking for a home.

Our "Pets" of the Week are from the Dane County Humane Society.

Tuck and Tanner, the guinea pigs, can be a little nervous when they meet new people, but they warm up quickly.

The brothers should be adopted together and are looking for plenty of love, cuddles, veggies and playtime.

If you want to meet them, call the humane society to set up an appointment; (608) 838-00413, ext. 145.