Police respond to Wisconsin mall, witnesses report gunshots

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — A police dispatcher says officers were responding Friday to “a very active situation” at a suburban Milwaukee mall and local media reports several people could be seen being taken away from the building on stretchers. The dispatcher said she could not immediately provide further details about the reported incident at Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa. Witnesses told WISN-TV that they heard what they believed were eight to 12 shots. WISN-TV reported they had seen five people taken away from the mall on stretchers, at least two of whom were sitting upright and appeared to be conscious.