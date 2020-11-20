Rep. Vining and Sen. Kooyenga statement on the Mayfair Mall shooting

MADISON (WKOW) -- State Representative Robyn Vining (D-Wauwatosa) and State Senator Dale Kooyenga (R-Brookfield) both issued statements regarding the Friday afternoon shooting at Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa.

Vining said after seeing the events unfold "I appreciate the work of the first responders, law enforcement, and local officials responding to this situation, and our health care professionals at Froedtert Hospital, and Children’s Wisconsin, who are caring for our gunshot victims."

She is concerned about those exposed to the violence and their families. "It is important to understand the psychology of the ripple effect of those injured, and those exposed to violence. These incidents produce trauma that is critical to acknowledge, to address. We need to ensure access to trauma support. The violence doesn’t disappear when the incident concludes," Vining continued.

Vining concluded with resources like Milwaukee Trauma Response Team and Milwaukee Office of Violence Prevention for those in need of support and trauma relief after the event.

Kooyenga said "As details continue to come in, one thing is clear: an act of evil has been perpetrated on our community. I join all Tosans in praying for the recovery of those injured and for their loved ones. I thank the Wauwatosa Police for their quick response, and I am confident they will bring the individual responsible for this horrendous crime to justice."