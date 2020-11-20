Ruocco is new lead ESPN announcer for women’s college hoops

NEW YORK (AP) — ESPN is turning to a familiar face to women’s basketball fans for its top college broadcast team. Ryan Ruocco is joining Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe for the lead announcing team this season. Ruocco has worked with Lobo and Rowe on the network’s WNBA coverage for the past eight years. Ruocco, who turned 34 this week, replaces Adam Amin, who left ESPN in May to work at Fox. Having worked with Lobo and Rowe for so many years in the WNBA gives Ruocco a huge comfort level heading into the upcoming college season which has the potentially to be filled with logistical challenges because of the coronavirus.