South African police use tear gas on protest over race

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South African police have used tear gas, stun grenades and water cannons on hundreds of mainly Black protesters who gathered again outside a high school in a predominantly white neighborhood that’s become a flashpoint for racial tensions. The opposition Economic Freedom Fighters party has organized protests at the school in response to a students’ prom they claim only white kids were invited to. The school said the party was a private function organized by parents and nothing to do with them. Organizers of the prom say it was open to all children taking end-of-school exams but limited to 100 because of the coronavirus pandemic.