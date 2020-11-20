Special access: Nurses on the front lines at Meriter’s intensive care unit

MADISON (WKOW) -- The ICU at Unity Point Health Meriter hospital is nearly full and nurses are working more than 60 hours a week to care for some of the sickest coronavirus patients in Madison.

Friday on 27 News at 6, we get special access to the unit to see how these nurses are managing during the surge in cases.

While morale is still high, some are concerned for how it'll hold as things continue to get worst.

Reporter Francisco Almenera listens to their messages and what they're asking the general community to do.